Spanish football evening headlines: Laporta breaks silence, Ramos unlikely to stay at Madrid, Barcelona release statement on Super League

Spanish football evening headlines for April 22nd

Joan Laporta breaks his silence: “The Super League is absolutely necessary”

Joan Laporta, president of Barcelona, has spoken for the first time about the European Super League, a project the club are still part of alongside Real Madrid and Juventus. “It’s absolutely necessary that the big clubs express our opinion regarding the economic distribution,” he said in comments carried by Marca. “We’re supporters of the national leagues and we’ll speak with UEFA.”

Sergio Ramos’ future looking less likely to be at Real Madrid

The bomb that was the European Super League has caused chaos across the continent, note Diario AS, none more so than at Real Madrid. Sergio Ramos, their captain, is further away than ever from signing a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu, with it looking increasingly likely that his future lies outside the Spanish capital. His contract is set to end this June 30th, and at the moment there’s no solution in sight.

Barcelona release official statement on the European Super League

Barcelona have published an official statement on its social networks where it details its full position on the European Super League according to Mundo Deportivo, of which they are one of its founders. The project was announced late on Sunday evening amidst great controversy, with the six English clubs involved backing out due to the furore.

