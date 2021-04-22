Sergio Ramos’ future looking less likely to be at Real Madrid

The bomb that was the European Super League has caused chaos across the continent, note Diario AS, none more so than at Real Madrid. Sergio Ramos, their captain, is further away than ever from signing a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu, with it looking increasingly likely that his future lies outside the Spanish capital. His contract is set to end this June 30th, and at the moment there’s no solution in sight.

Florentino Perez’s appearance on El Chiringuito last Monday hasn’t helped proceedings, with Madrid’s president hinting that the squad was in need of renewal and that an agreement with his captain was anything but close. Florentino continued in a similar vein on El Larguero last night, saying he loved him as if he was his son but that the terms the Andalusian is asking for is too much.

Amidst this stand-off, there’s also the prospect of free agent David Alaba arriving from Bayern Munich in the summer, a deal that appears close. This will sting Ramos as the terms of the deal are rumoured to be €11m per season for five seasons, with Alaba appearing a direct replacement given his best position is at centre-back. Madrid look likely to sell Raphael Varane this summer, so there’s still a chance Ramos could stay. But the truth is his future looks to be outside of Madrid.