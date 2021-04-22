Ousmane Dembele to miss Barcelona’s clash with Getafe through injury

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele will miss this evening’s La Liga clash with Getafe according to a report in Diario Sport. The Frenchman, as the club have made known though a statement, is suffering from discomfort in the pubis and his recovery will decide how quickly he returns to be available for selection.

Barcelona’s clash with Getafe is a crucial one. It’s the first game they’ll have played since they won the Copa del Rey at the weekend, beating Athletic Bilbao in the final at La Cartuja. It feels longer ago than it was because since then the Super League crisis has broken out, with Barcelona doubling down on their participation today.

Ronald Koeman’s side are still very much in the fight for La Liga, however. They’re fourth in the league table ahead of kick-off, two points behind Sevilla, five behind Real Madrid and eight behind Atletico Madrid. They have two games in hand on each, however, and will be hoping to kickstart the final push for the double with a good result tonight.