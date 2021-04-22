Lionel Messi-inspired Barcelona beat Getafe 5-2 to leap-frog Sevilla into third

Barcelona faced Getafe at Camp Nou tonight, winning 5-2. They’re now third in La Liga, a point clear of Sevilla, two behind Real Madrid and five behind Atletico Madrid, with a game in hand on all three. Ronald Koeman’s men are very much on the hunt for the double, paying no attention to the off-field shenanigans pertaining to the Super League.

Barcelona took the lead in the ninth minute through Lionel Messi. The Argentine is on fire since the turn of the year, and he wasted no time in carrying on from his masterclass this past weekend down in Seville. Sergio Busquets split the defence with a superb ball and Messi made no mistake after bearing down on goal.

Getafe equalised three minutes later, after Angel Rodriguez’s effort was deflected off Clement Lenglet and past Marc-Andre ter Stegen, only to surrender a lead to Barcelona again in the 28th minute through a comical own goal of their own from Sofian Chakla.

Messi then popped up again with another moment of magic to make it 3-1 to Barcelona in the 34th minute, putting the Blaugrana in cruise control, but Getafe got one back heading into the final 20 after Ronald Araujo conceded a penalty and Enes Unal made no mistake in converting it, sending Ter Stegen the wrong way.

Barcelona nerves were settled in the 87th minute, however, when Araujo made amends for his error in giving away the penalty to score a towering header after Messi’s whipped corner, and then really put to ease when Antoine Griezmann scored a penalty gifted to him by Messi to make it 5-2 and earn three big points for Koeman’s men.