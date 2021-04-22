La Liga roundup: Granada hammer Eibar while La Real beat Celta

The Super League has dominated news this past week, but La Liga continued apace on Thursday evening. Two of the games that kicked off at nine Spanish time were Granada’s clash with Eibar at Los Carmenes and Real Sociedad’s tie with Celta Vigo at Anoeta.

Granada hammered Eibar 4-1. Roberto Soldado opened the scoring in the 21st minute, assisted by Antonio Puertas, before Puertas turned goalscorer 16 minutes later to double the Andalusians’ advantage. Kike, assisted by Pedro Leon, pulled one back for Eibar in the 64th minute, only for Soldado, this time teed up by Kenedy, to score again and then for Kenedy himself to get in on the act and grab Granada’s fourth.

La Real beat Celta 2-1. Hugo Mallo, assisted by Denis Suarez, gave the Galicians a 22nd minute lead, but Cristian Portu, assisted by Carlos Fernandez, brought the Basque side back on level terms in the 25th minute. Alexander Isak then failed to convert a penalty kick four minutes later, before Adnan Januzaj didn’t make the same mistake ten minutes after that to secure the three points.