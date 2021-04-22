Florentino Perez: “If [Kylian] Mbappe doesn’t come this year, nobody is going to shoot themselves”

Florentino Perez, president of Real Madrid and the Super League, acknowledged on El Larguero last night in comments carried by Marca that he’s “sad and disappointed” by all the events that have happened since the announcement of the new competition and regretted the “aggression, threats and insults” received by the 12 founding clubs whose sole intention, according to him, was to “save football”.

The project was boldly announced on Sunday, with Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Madrid, Milan, Arsenal, Chelsea, Inter, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United the founding members. Florentino, recently re-elected president of Madrid, was slated as being in line to serve as the first president.

The plan wasn’t well-received, however, with things seeming to come crashing down on Tuesday evening when all six English clubs left. Atletico followed them, with Milan, Inter and Juventus issuing statements that made it appear as if they were set to do the same. Madrid played Cadiz that night, winning 3-0, but it seemed that the Super League consisted of just themselves and Barcelona come the final whistle.

Florentino, however, had some things to say shortly after midnight. He explained the project in greater detail and underlined the need for change, explaining that without a revolution of the structure of European football, the game will die. He also touched on matters specifically relating to the squad and potential signings in the summer.

“We have the best players in the world,” Florentino said. “The defence is very good and has lasted a long time. The midfield is an example. We will have to renew the squad but not make a revolution. We have young and very good people. Signing kids works.

“At the moment everyone wants to be at Madrid. You ask [Zinedine] Zidane the same thing and that’s why he pulls those faces. He has a contract. Zidane is a legend at Madrid and the day he goes he’ll go like a legend.

With [Luka] Modric there is already a renewal agreement. It’s not the same case with Sergio Ramos. I love him as if he were my son, and he knows what the situation is. If [Kylian] Mbappe doesn’t come this year, nobody is going to shoot themselves. If things don’t happen, it’s because they can’t be done. I think the socios are happy with my work.”