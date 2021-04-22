Barcelona release official statement on the European Super League

Barcelona have published an official statement on its social networks where it details its full position on the European Super League according to Mundo Deportivo, of which they are one of its founders. The project was announced late on Sunday evening amidst great controversy, with the six English clubs involved backing out due to the furore.

“FC Barcelona shares the analysis carried out by most of the major European football clubs in the sense that, and even more so in the current socio-economic situation, it’s necessary to undertake structural reforms aimed at guaranteeing the financial sustainability and viability of the world of football by improving the spectacle offered to fans around the world, consolidating and even increasing the social base upon which the sport is sustained, which is its main bulwark and its main strength,” it read.

“The decision was made with the conviction that to deny the chance to be part of this initiative as a founding club would have been a historical error. As a world-class sports club, we defend the decision of the club’s leadership, which is an indispensable part of the identity as well as the sporting, social and institutional spirit of the club.

“FC Barcelona, a club that has always been and will always be the property of each one of its partners, expressly reserved the right to submit such a transcendent decision to the final approval of its competent social bodies after a necessary and deep study.”

The project was boldly announced on Sunday, with Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Milan, Arsenal, Chelsea, Inter, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United the founding members. Florentino Perez, recently re-elected president of Madrid, was slated as being in line to serve as the first president.

The plan wasn’t well-received, however, with things seeming to come crashing down on Tuesday evening when all six English clubs left. Atletico followed them, with Milan, Inter and Juventus issuing statements that made it appear as if they were set to do the same. Madrid played Cadiz that night, winning 3-0, but it seemed that the Super League consisted of just themselves and Barcelona come the final whistle.