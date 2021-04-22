Barcelona and Getafe name starting lineups ahead of crucial La Liga clash

Barcelona face Getafe at Camp Nou tonight, and it’s a crucial one. It’s the first game they’ve played since they won the Copa del Rey at the weekend, beating Athletic Bilbao in the final at La Cartuja. It feels longer ago than it was because since then the Super League crisis has broken out, with Barcelona doubling down on their participation today.

Ronald Koeman’s side are still very much in the fight for La Liga, however. They’re fourth in the league table ahead of kick-off, two points behind Sevilla, five behind Real Madrid and eight behind Atletico Madrid. They have two games in hand on each, however, and will be hoping to kickstart the final push for the double with a good result tonight.

¡Ya conocemos el once con el que saltaremos esta noche al césped del Camp Nou! 💪#VamosGeta#BarçaGetafe pic.twitter.com/uJzXhhljxJ — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) April 22, 2021

Koeman started with Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal, behind a back three of Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet and Oscar Mingueza. Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba start as the two wing-backs, although it’s also possible that Roberto steps into midfield and Mingueza plays on the right side of a back four. Sergio Busquets looks set to start in midfield alongside Frenkie de Jong and Pedri, with Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann leading the line.