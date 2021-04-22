Aleksander Ceferin: “They’ve all disappointed me, but Barcelona the least”

Aleksander Ceferin, president of UEFA and a man very much in the middle of the ongoing storm that is the Super League, has spoken recently to the Slovenian media in comments carried by Diario Sport, an interview where he was critical of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez but spoke in less harsh terms of Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

“They’ve all disappointed me, but Barcelona the least,” Ceferin said. “Laporta was elected president less than two months ago, so he’s not been able to do much. The contract he signed leaving the final decision to the socios was very smart.

“I spoke with him two or three times and he was under considerable pressure because of the difficult economic situation Barcelona are in, and it’s not his fault that the club is as it is. He was clearly under intense pressure.”

The project was boldly announced on Sunday, with Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Madrid, Milan, Arsenal, Chelsea, Inter, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United the founding members. Florentino, recently re-elected president of Madrid, was slated as being in line to serve as the first president.

The plan wasn’t well-received, however, with things seeming to come crashing down on Tuesday evening when all six English clubs left. Atletico followed them, with Milan, Inter and Juventus issuing statements that made it appear as if they were set to do the same. Madrid played Cadiz that night, winning 3-0, but it seemed that the Super League consisted of just themselves and Barcelona come the final whistle.