Zinedine Zidane: “The most important thing is for us to play with energy and an ability to defend”

Real Madrid travelled to Andalusia to face Cadiz this evening for another crucial game in the title race for La Liga. Los blancos dropped points at Getafe last Sunday evening, shortly before the remarkable Super League drama kicked off.

Madrid needed to win to keep the pressure on leaders Atletico Madrid, who won 5-0 at Eibar last weekend and face Huesca at home tomorrow. They went into the game three points behind Atletico, with Sevilla, who beat Levante tonight, level with them in third, but responded to the pressure by recording a 3-0 win to pull up beside Atletico.

Despite the off-field controversy, Madrid wasted no time in getting their names on the scoresheet, drawing first blood on the stroke of the half-hour. Vinicius Junior earned a penalty kick after being fouled in the box, with Karim Benzema stepping up to score. Shortly after, Madrid doubled their lead through Alvaro Odriozola, who finished well after being teed up by Benzema, before the Frenchman got his second in the 40th minute.

“I’m happy with what he’s doing, not only at a goalscoring level,” Zinedine Zidane said of Benzema in post-game in comments carried by Marca. “I’m happy with what he’s doing, we enjoy it and hopefully we can enjoy it for a long time. [The system] depends, the most important thing is the energy. The most important thing is for us to play with energy and an ability to defend. We’ve defended very well again. For me it’s fundamental.”