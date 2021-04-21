Watch: Karim Benzema scores his second and Real Madrid’s third at Cadiz

Real Madrid travelled to Andalusia to face Cadiz this evening for another crucial game in the title race for La Liga. Los blancos dropped points at Getafe last Sunday evening, shortly before the quite remarkable Super League drama kicked off.

It didn’t go unnoticed before the game, either, with Alex Kirkland pointing out in a tweet how the Cadiz players were wearing t-shirts in the pre-match tunnel saying: “Super League? Football is for everyone.”

Cádiz wearing these t-shirts before kick off against Real Madrid "Super League? Football is for everyone" pic.twitter.com/JZt0s7MPYQ — Alex Kirkland (@alexkirkland) April 21, 2021

Madrid needed to win to keep the pressure on leaders Atletico Madrid, who won 5-0 at Eibar last weekend and face Huesca at home tomorrow. They went into the game three points behind Atletico, with Sevilla, who beat Levante tonight, level with them in third.

Despite the off-field controversy, Madrid wasted no time in getting their names on the scoresheet, drawing first blood on the stroke of the half-hour. Vinicius Junior earned a penalty kick after being fouled in the box, with Karim Benzema stepping up to score. Shortly after, Madrid doubled their lead through Alvaro Odriozola, who finished well after being teed up by Benzema, before the Frenchman got his second in the 40th minute.