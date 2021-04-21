Tottenham linked with Athletic Bilbao boss Marcelino as Jose Mourinho’s replacement

Premier League side Tottenham are rumoured to be considering a move to install Athletic Bilbao boss Marcelino as their new manager.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy opted to sack Jose Mourinho last week amid reports of a growing rift between the Portuguese coach and certain senior players in the squad.

Former midfielder Ryan Mason has been placed in interim charge until the end of the season with Spurs expected to name a permanent replacement for Mourinho before the European Championships.

According to reports from The Athletic, via Marca, Levy is now targeting Marcelino as the man to reignite the club ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Marcelino took over at the Estadio San Mames in January following the sacking of Gaizka Garitano as part of an 18-month contract.

The former Valencia and Villarreal coach enjoyed an immediate bounce with victory over Barcelona in the Spanish Supercopa but he has lost back-to-back Copa del Rey finals this month against Basque rivals Real Sociedad and Ronald Koeman‘s side.

Spurs are hopeful of taking advantage of the lack of an extension on the table for Marcelino in Bilbao with his current deal expiring at the end of next season.

However, Marcelino is not the only name Tottenham have been linked with in their search for Mourinho’s replacement, with RB Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann, Belgium boss Roberto Martinez and Fulham head coach Scott Parker also on their possibilities list.