The call that killed the Super League

The bold Super League project is dead. It seemed unstoppable on Sunday evening, note Diario AS, but looked weaker with every passing hour before collapsing on Tuesday evening. If Andrea Agnelli, the Juventus president, and Florentino Perez, the Real Madrid president, were the men driving the project, the architects of its downfall were, without doubt, the six English clubs.

The news of the Super League was received worse in England than anywhere else. In Italy, a good portion of supporters from the three clubs involved supported the initiative, seen as an opportunity to return to the top of the game. England took the news badly, however, with demonstrations in the street happening outside Stamford Bridge before Chelsea played Brighton on Tuesday evening.

The British government, fearful that the Premier League was about to be devalued, got involved. They, spearheaded by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, made a call and indicated that while they couldn’t prevent the competition, they could approve of tough tax measures and make it difficult for the rebel clubs to recruit foreign players. The clubs new Johnson was serious, and his intervention was key.

La Liga

