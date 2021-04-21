Spanish football evening headlines: Valverde tests positive for covid-19, the call that killed the Super League, why Barcelona are hanging on

Spanish football evening headlines for April 21st

Fede Valverde tests positive for covid-19

Fede Valverde has tested positive for covid-19 according to a statement on Real Madrid’s official website carried by Marca. The Uruguayan has been isolated since Sunday after coming into close contact with a positive case, and now his positive status has been confirmed. It would appear he’ll miss Cadiz, Real Betis and the first leg against Chelsea.

The call that killed the Super League

The bold Super League project is dead. It seemed unstoppable on Sunday evening, note Diario AS, but looked weaker with every passing hour before collapsing on Tuesday evening. If Andrea Agnelli, the Juventus president, and Florentino Perez, the Real Madrid president, were the men driving the project, the architects of its downfall were, without doubt, the six English clubs.

Barcelona’s reasons to defend the Super League project

Barcelona still haven’t abandoned the Super League project according to Mundo Deportivo, despite losing the vast bulk of the initial 12 founding clubs. The departure of the six English clubs, pressured by the government and Boris Johnson, was pivotal.

