Ronald Koeman: I agree with Gerard Pique over European Super League Tweet

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has revealed his support for Gerard Pique over his apparent Twitter dig at the European Super League (ESL).

The Catalans giants one of just two sides remaining in the ESL as it stands, after 10 clubs from England, Italy and Spain (Atletico Madrid) confirmed their intentions to withdraw.

Koeman previously indicated an unwillingness to comment too much on the subject of Barcelona’s ongoing involvement in the ESL stating that it was a matter for club president Joan Laporta.

However, the former Dutch international believes changes are needed to protect players and respect fans in future.

“I don’t want to talk much about this issue, but I agree with Piqué’s tweet,” he told a pre match press conference with Marca.

Football belongs to the fans. Today more than ever. — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) April 20, 2021

“There are players who have played an incredible number of games.

“There is talk about the Super League, the Champions League etc.

“But UEFA ignores the players who play so many games. Only money matters to them.

“Look at the schedules for this season, tomorrow we will play at 10pm.”

On the subject of Pique’s return to action following a month out through injury, Koeman stated he would be opting for a cautious approach.

The veteran centre back played 82 minutes in Barcelona’s 4-0 Copa del Rey final win over Athletic Bilbao last weekend and Koeman admitted he was tired after a demanding comeback.

He is expected to be included in the squad to face Getafe tomorrow night in La Liga action, but Koeman confirmed he will not play 90 minutes against Jose Bordalas’ side.