Ronald Koeman: Barcelona’s European Super League position is a question for Joan Laporta

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has claimed the club’s involvement in the European Super League will be decided by president Joan Laporta.

The Dutch coach was asked about La Blaugrana’s continuing role in the controversial breakaway 12-team league following a dramatic last 48 hours.

All six English Premier League sides involved have withdrawn from the project, with Barcelona’s La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid following suit alongside Serie A giants Inter Milan.

Those moves mean Koeman’s side are one of just four teams left in the original league together with arch rivals Real Madrid.

However, despite the growing pressure on the Catalan superpower to add their name to the list of exiting clubs, Koeman has insisted the decision is out of his hands.

“I spoke with the president yesterday and he explained the club’s position to me,” Koeman told a pre match press conference with Marca.

“There has been so much movement, it’s best not to give an opinion.

“Nobody knows what can happen and we have to wait.

“I want the best for the club, that is all I will say.

“I am not the spokesperson, that is the president’s job, my job is to prepare the team.

“There is so much movement as a result of people’s reactions and we have to wait and see how it turns out. We want the best for this club, but the president must speak.”

Barcelona will be aiming to make up some ground in the La Liga title race in midweek action as they play host to Getafe tomorrow night.

Koeman’s side already have a game in hand over rivals Real Madrid and Atletico, with the former away at Cadiz tonight and the latter facing Huesca tomorrow.