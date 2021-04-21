Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde tests positive for covid-19

Fede Valverde has tested positive for covid-19 according to a statement on Real Madrid’s official website carried by Marca. The Uruguayan has been isolated since Sunday after coming into close contact with a positive case, and now his positive status has been confirmed. It would appear he’ll miss Cadiz, Real Betis and the Champions League first leg against Chelsea.

It’s another serious setback for Zinedine Zidane, given he’s already struggling with a litany of injuries. Valverde missed the last fixture with Getafe through isolation having shone in recent weeks, especially when he played as an emergency right back at Anfield against Liverpool. He’s a warrior, having played through the pain in that game as revealed by his wife afterwards on social media.

Zidane is stuck for options in midfield following the news. Luka Modric will miss tonight’s clash with Cadiz through injury and is a doubt for Betis, while Toni Kroos, fatigued, will also miss the trip to Andalusia this evening. Both such be back for the European clash with Chelsea, however, something that can’t be said of Sergio Ramos and Lucas Vazquez. The condition of Eden Hazard and Ferland Mendy is comparatively unknown.