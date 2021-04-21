La Liga roundup: Betis draw with Athletic, Alaves stun Villarreal and Elche tie with Valladolid

The Super League has dominated news this past week, but La Liga continued apace on Wednesday evening. Three of the late kick-offs saw Real Betis play Athletic Bilbao, Alaves take on Villarreal and Elche face Real Valladolid.

Betis and Athletic played out a scoreless draw at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, with the hosts playing the majority of the game with ten men following Nabil Fekir’s eleventh-minute red card. Betis’ Aissa Mandi had a goal ruled out six minutes into the second half.

Alaves secured a massive 2-1 win over Villarreal at the Estadio Mendizorroza. Joselu gave the hosts the lead in the 17th minute, only for Paco Alcacer to equalise for Villarreal in the 50th. Edgar Mendez was on hand to produce an 80th minute winner, however.

A game crucial in the relegation battle, between Elche and Valladolid, finished 1-1 at the Estadio Martinez Valero. Fidel Chaves gave Elche the lead in the 22nd minute, only for Lucas Olaza to nab a crucial 86th minute equaliser for Valladolid.