Juventus President Andrea Agnelli admits European Super League ‘can no longer progress’

Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli has admitted the proposed European Super League (ESL) cannot proceed, as per reports from Football Italia.

Following the controversial announcement last weekend that 12 European clubs would join the breakaway ESL, the decision has been met with a sustained backlash.

All six English Premier League clubs announced their withdrawals overnight with Atletico Madrid joining them in pulling out followed by Juve’s Serie A rivals Inter Milan in their own exit.

That leaves just four clubs, including Juve, AC Milan and La Liga duo Real Madrid and Barcelona, and Agnelli has admitted the current plan is unsustainable.

“To be frank and honest no, evidently that is not the case,” said Agnelli, on whether the ESL could still happen, as per reports from the BBC Sport.

“I remain convinced of the beauty of that project, of the value that it to the pyramid, and the creation of the best competition in the world, but evidently not.

“I don’t think that project is now still up and running.”

UEFA are expected to announce later today whether or not they will punish the 12 clubs involved in the plans in relation to this season’s Champions League and Europa League.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin previously stated any clubs or players involved in the new ESL would be banned from UEFA competitions, which could include this 2021 semi finals.

Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal could all face expulsion if UEFA follow through on their original statements.