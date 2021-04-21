Inter Milan confirm their withdrawal from the European Super League

Serie A giants Inter Milan are the eighth club, and the first in Italy, to announce their intention to leave the European Super League (ESL).

All six English Premier League clubs announced their own intentions to pull out of the controversial 12-team breakaway league last night.

Diego Simeone‘s Atletico Madrid became the first La Liga side to confirm their exit earlier today with Inter now releasing their own official statement to confirm exit plans from the much maligned project.

“FC Inter Milan confirms the Club is no longer part of the Super League project,” it read.

“We are always committed to giving the fans the best football experience; innovation and inclusion have been part of our DNA since our foundation.

“Our commitment with all stakeholders to improve the football industry will never change.

“Inter believe football, like any sector of activity, should have an interest in constantly improving its competitions, in order to continue to excite fans of all ages all over the world, within a framework of financial sustainability.

“With this vision we will continue to work with institutions and all stakeholders for the future of the sport we all love.”

📢 | COMUNICATO Comunicato ufficiale di FC Internazionale Milano 👉 https://t.co/F6wncPBoH7#FCIM — Inter (@Inter) April 21, 2021

Atletico and Inter’s respective withdrawals mark the first from their national leagues with four clubs now remaining in the ESL as it stands, as per reports from Football Italia.

Spanish pair Real Madrid and Barcelona are yet to confirm their stance on the next stage of the competition with Los Blancos president Florentino Perez strongly tied to the league as its inaugural president.

Fellow Italian sides AC Milan and Juventus are both still included in the league but announcements are expected from the pair later today.

Zinedine Zidane‘s side are in action tonight away at Cadiz with AC Milan and Juventus at home to Sassuolo and Parma respectively and Inter heading to Spezia.