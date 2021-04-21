Diego Simeone: Atletico Madrid made the right choice to exit the European Super League

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has backed the club’s decision to withdraw from the European Super League.

Los Rojiblancos were one of 12 European clubs to announce their intention to join the controversial breakaway league last weekend.

However, following a widespread backlash to the move, with UEFA threatening to ban clubs and players from the competitions, the plans now look to be on the brink of collapse.

All six English Premier League clubs have pulled out with Atletico Madrid confirming their own withdrawal this morning via an official statement.

“He (Gil Martin) told us about the doubts there were with the situation and what happened last night and the decision to leave the Super League,” Simeone told a pre match press conference with Marca.

“We understand the withdrawal is a nod to our people and above all the Atletico family.

“I was one of the first to be consulted after the match (last weekend) and I said I was confident the club would decide the best for the club and that has no happened.

“This (the exit) is good for everyone.”

Simeone’s side are in action against Huesca tomorrow night with Los Rojiblancos looking to hold off the challenge of arch rivals Real Madrid in the La Liga title race.

Zinedine Zidane‘s side could overhaul them at the top of the table, when they face Cadiz tonight, with Atletico able to return to the summit with a positive result against Huesca.

Following the midweek round of fixtures both sides will have six games to play before the end of the 2020/21 season with Real Madrid still fighting on two fronts in the Champions League.