Cadiz and Real Madrid name starting lineups ahead of tonight’s clash in Andalusia

Real Madrid travel to Andalusia to face Cadiz this evening for another crucial game in the title race for La Liga. Los blancos dropped points at Getafe last Sunday evening, shortly before the quite remarkable Super League drama kicked off. It’s dominated the news ever since with Madrid still technically involved in the project, but Zinedine Zidane has always maintained that his sole focus was on the football set to be played.

💛⚪️ #CádizRealMadrid #LaLigaSantander Este es nuestro XI para esta noche pic.twitter.com/o8zp5sr4r7 — Cádiz Club de Fútbol (@Cadiz_CF) April 21, 2021

The French coach has enough headaches as it is. Fede Valverde tested positive for covid-19 earlier today, with the Uruguayan joining Luka Modric and Toni Kroos as notable absentees to go along with the more long-term injuries. In response, Zidane has opted for what appears to be a three at the back shape aided by the return of Raphael Varane. Thibaut Courtois starts in goal, with Alvaro Odriozola and Marcelo either wing-back, flanking the central three of Varane, Eder Militao and Nacho.

Casemiro and Antonio Blanco look set to start at the base of midfield, in front of a dynamic-looking front three of Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema. Madrid need to win to keep the pressure on league leaders Atletico Madrid, who won 5-0 at Eibar last weekend and face Huesca at home tomorrow. They’re currently three points behind Atletico in second, with Sevilla, who beat Levante tonight, level with them in third.