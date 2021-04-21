Barcelona’s reasons to defend the Super League project

Barcelona still haven’t abandoned the Super League project according to Mundo Deportivo, despite losing the vast bulk of the initial 12 founding clubs. The departure of the six English clubs, pressured by the government and Boris Johnson, was pivotal.

Barcelona are continuing with the project on the condition it can leave whenever it wants, as the decision is subject to a green light from the Assembly of Committees, its highest decision-making body. Barcelona entered the Super League as they saw it as an attractive competition, and that it bestowed greater economic resources to the clubs involved. Barcelona intend on embarking, alongside Real Madrid, on a period of reflection on the competition’s viability, and decide what the next steps to take are.

While the blaugrana are cogniscent of the flaws inherent in the project, they also believe that the gripes and grievances that drove the club to joining the project are valid, and that UEFA, and its chief Aleksandr Ceferin, need to cede ground. They want a tangible olive branch, and before the plans for the new Champions League format are due to come into being in 2024.