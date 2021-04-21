Atletico Madrid Huesca

Atletico Madrid star Luis Suarez returns to training ahead of Huesca test

Atletico Madrid have received a timely boost after Luis Suarez returned to full training ahead of tomorrow’s key clash with Huesca.

The Uruguayan international missed Atletico’s last two games due to a leg injury as Diego Simeone‘s side drew 1-1 at Real Betis and hammered Eibar 5-0 in Madrid to open up a three point lead at the top.

However, according to reports from Marca, the former Barcelona star has now stepped up his recovery by moving from supervised training into a full session today.

Luis Suarez

If he comes through unscathed, Simeone is likely to include him in the to host Huesca in their vital La Liga clash tomorrow night.

But despite the positive news on Suarez, there is growing concerns over both Joao Felix and Thomas Lemar with the pair unlikely to be risked ahead of this weekend’s trip to Athletic Bilbao.

POSSIBLE ATLETICO MADRID STARTING XI V HUESCA

Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Lodi; Koke, Niguez, Kondogbia; Llorente, Suarez, Carrasco

 

