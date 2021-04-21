Atletico Madrid confirm their withdrawal from the European Super League

Atletico Madrid have become the first La Liga club to formally announce their intention to leave the European Super League (ESL).

All six of the English Premier League sides involved released statements overnight indicating they will collectively withdraw from the controversial project.

Atletico have now followed their example with a decision from Real Madrid and Barcelona expected imminently, with an official club statement from Los Rojiblancos confirming their move.

“The Atletico Madrid Board of Directors, met this morning, and has decided to formally communicate to the Super League, and the rest of the founding clubs its decision not to finally formalise its adherence to the project,” it read.

“Atletico Madrid made the decision last Monday to join the project in response to circumstances that no longer exist today.

“For the club, harmony is essential between all the groups that make up the Rojiblancos family, especially our fans.

“The first team squad and coach Diego Simeone have shown their satisfaction with the club’s decision, understanding that sporting merits must prevail over any other criteria.”

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was named as the inaugural ESL president following the league’s establishment last weekend and he is expected to speak later today.

Perez has consistently defended the creation of the league indicating a fundamental change was needed in order to engage with younger audiences and provide a vital cash injection into the game.

A decision on Real Madrid’s participation in and their support for the ESL is likely to be one of the last of the 12 breakaway clubs with Barcelona set to withdraw beforehand.