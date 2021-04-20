Zinedine Zidane refuses to answer questions on Real Madrid’s European Super League decision

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has declined to answer any questions about the club’s move to join the controversial new European Super League (ESL).

Los Blancos are one of 12 European clubs which have confirmed their intention to join the breakaway league alongside La Liga rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

However, the move has been met with widespread disapproval, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp forced to answers questions on their decision to join but Zidane has refused to be drawn into the discussion.

“These are questions for the President. I am here to talk about the game (against Cadiz tomorrow),” as per reports from Marca.

“We have not talked about a possible sanction in the Champions League for the Super League. Nothing, zero. We do not talk about that.

“I’m not going to give my opinion about the Super League. You can say I never get involved and that is true.”

Zidane indicated he would not answers any further questions on the subject with no update on the club’s next move or potential sanctions imposed by UEFA in the coming days.

The French boss did confirm Toni Kroos and Eden Hazard will both miss the trip to Andalucia through injury with the pair face a race against time to be fit for this weekend’s clash with Real Betis.

A win for Zidane’s side at the Nuevo Estadio Ramon de Carranza would move them back to the top of the league table with leaders Atletico not in action until 24 hours later at home to Huesca.