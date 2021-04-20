Rummenigge sends message to Florentino: “What you have to do is reduce costs”

The earthquake that is the Super League has given a lot of credit in the eyes of many to the Bundesliga and Bayern Munich according to Diario AS. At the time of writing, no German club wants to be part of the elite competition created by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez. This is similar to the beginning of the pandemic, when the Bundesliga was the first to return to action after developing a health and safety plan before any other of the European leagues.

“You have to generate more income,” Florentino said in his interview with El Chiringuito last night. “What you have to do is reduce costs,” was Karl-Heinz Rummenigge’s response. The latter’s club is debt-free and in good financial health, to such a degree it paid the €346m that the Allianz Arena cost the club 16 years ahead of schedule. Bayern are a superb example of financial management, to such a degree that they were able to refute an invitation to the Super League.

This has been achieved in part by deals with Audi, Allianz and Telekom for 24.99% of its shares, or €277m, as well as a deal with Qatar’s state airline worth around €10m per season. They did this to alleviate the billionaire debts the Super League’s founding clubs are now seeking to reduce. Not that they’re whiter than white. Bayern are one of the key drivers of the Champions League reforms, which, while living with a more ethical face, are still being enacted with the ambition of making money.

But for Bayern, operating in a country where fans are more than mere paying customers, breaking away from their domestic pyramid is a step too far. “FC Bayern stands in solidarity with the Bundesliga,” Rummenigge said. “It was and always is a great pleasure for us to be able to play in the Champions League as a representative of Germany. For FC Bayern, the Champions League is the best club competition in the world.”