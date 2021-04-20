Reports indicate that Atletico Madrid are denying having pulled out of European Super League

The European Super League was boldly announced on Sunday, with Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Milan, Arsenal, Chelsea, Inter, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United the founding members. Florentino Perez, recently re-elected president of Madrid, was slated as being in line to serve as the first president.

Juventus denying Agnelli has resigned — James Horncastle (@JamesHorncastle) April 20, 2021

The idea, however, seemed to be in serious jeopardy as of Tuesday evening. The first dominoes to fall were Chelsea and City, who reportedly were close to pulling out of the Super League project. Ben Jacobs then reported that Atletico were close to pulling out, while Xavi Torres reported that Joan Laporta won’t ratify Barcelona’s membership into the Super League unless it’s approved by their members. But Dermot Corrigan then refuted Jacobs’ claim, saying that Atletico are denying the reports they’ve pulled out and claiming that CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin met with the players this afternoon to discuss the project.

Atletico are denying the stories that they have pulled out of Super League already. CEO Gil Marin and president Cerezo both met with players before this afternoon's training session to answer the players questions / doubts. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) April 20, 2021

Leah Smith, as carried by Caught Offside, then reported that United are also on the verge of pulling out. Talksport seemed to validate that report soon after, claiming that United chairman Ed Woodward has resigned on the back of the backlash against the Super League project. Miguel Delaney then dropped a bombshell of his own, claiming that Juventus chief Andrea Agnelli is resigning and Florentino himself, the most untouchable man in Spanish football a week ago, is under immense pressure, only for James Horncastle to refute that idea by claiming Juventus have denied Agnelli’s resignation.