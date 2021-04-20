Real Madrid pair Toni Kroos and Fede Valverde set to miss Cadiz clash

Real Madrid look set to be without midfield pair Toni Kroos and Fede Valverde for their midweek trip to Cadiz.

Los Blancos head to Andalucia aiming to close the gap between themselves and La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid but Zinedine Zidane is facing an ongoing injury crisis.

According to reports from Marca, Kroos and Valverde both missed training this morning and are expected to miss out with German star Kroos potentially saved until next week’s Champions League clash with Chelsea.

However, despite the negative news on his midfield stars, Zidane is boosted by the return of French international Raphael Varane after the centre back tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month.

Fellow defender Nacho Fernandez and Dani Carvajal are also back following suspension and injury respectively with Zidane also confirming Eden Hazard will miss out.

POSSIBLE REAL MADRID STARTING XI V CADIZ

Courtois; Odriozola, Varane, Nacho, Mendy; Kroos, Modric, Isco; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius