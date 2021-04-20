One year to the start of the Super League

A year of margin is what the founding clubs of the Super League have given themselves to start the competition according to Marca. The project has the structure needed, but they want a consensual grounding to start it and reach agreements to give the competition a sporting backing. To achieve this they need to speak with UEFA and FIFA.

Kicking off the tournament in August 2021 would mean accelerating plans and rushing decisions. It seems complicated to reach an agreement with UEFA so soon, with relations tense. La Liga represents three of the 12 founding clubs, in Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid. This is tied in to the great shock caused by the project, as well as the uncertainty as to when and where it’s going to happen.

One of the key pillars to the organisation is its refutation that it’s a closed competition, with the five places or invitations that remain free to be awarded based on sporting merit. It’s essential to maintain relations with official bodies in order to live up to this promise. The Super League are also confident that they won’t suffer any penalties on the back of their actions, considering there to be no legal basis for such penalties.