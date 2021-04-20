Martin Braithwaite could miss the remainder of 2020/21 through injury

Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite could potentially miss the rest of the 2020/21 La Liga season after suffering a sprained ankle.

The club have confirmed the Danish international suffered the injury in training this morning and he will now enter into a period of rehabilitation.

However, according to reports from Marca, no initial timeframe has been placed on his recovery period by the Catalan giants.

He is certain to miss their next two league games, at home to Getafe in midweek action and away to rivals Villarreal this weekend.

The likelihood is that he will be out of action for around a month which would leave the final day clash away at Eibar as his only possible chance of playing again in 2020/21.

He is not expected to miss out on European Championship duty with Denmark however, and Barcelona could grant him an additional rest period ahead of the competition getting underway in June.