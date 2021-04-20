Jose Mourinho’s stance on Gareth Bale linked to his sacking

Jose Mourinho‘s refusal to play Real Madrid loanee Gareth Bale play a significant role in Tottenham’s decision to sack him.

The veteran Portuguese coach was relieved of his position after just 17 months in the job with Spurs currently 7th in the Premier League table earlier this week.

However, despite rumoured rifts within the dressing room between Mourinho and senior players, reports from the Daily Mirror claim his stance on Bale was the final nail in his coffin.

Chairman Daniel Levy is reported to be frustrated Mourinho’s unwillingness to play the Welsh international this season despite the club’s significant financial investment to bring him back to North London.

Bale, who rejoined his former side on a season long loan at the start of 2020/21, has made just six starts under Mourinho, with the ex Chelsea boss consistently refusing to bring him on as a substitute.

The 31-year old looks certain to return to the Spanish capital this summer with another 12 months still to run on his contract at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.