Jordan Henderson with defiant message against the Super League: “We don’t like it and we don’t want it to happen”

The European Super League was boldly announced on Sunday, with Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Milan, Arsenal, Chelsea, Inter, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United the founding members. Florentino Perez, recently re-elected president of Madrid, was slated as being in line to serve as the first president. The idea, however, seemed to be in serious jeopardy as of Tuesday evening. The first dominoes to fall were Chelsea and City, who reportedly were close to pulling out of the Super League project. Chelsea supporters gathered outside of Stamford Bridge in protest.

The scene at Stamford Bridge as it’s reported Chelsea preparing to withdraw pic.twitter.com/meZpntKiBc — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) April 20, 2021

Ben Jacobs then reported that Atletico were close to pulling out, while Xavi Torres reported that Joan Laporta won’t ratify Barcelona’s membership into the Super League unless it’s approved by their members. Dermot Corrigan then refuted Jacobs’ claim, saying that Atletico are denying the reports they’ve pulled out and claiming that Miguel Angel Gil Marin met with the players today to discuss the project. Jordan Henderson, Liverpool’s captain, posted a defiant message on social media against the project. “We don’t like it and we don’t want it to happen,” he said. “This is our collective position.”

Leah Smith, as carried by Caught Offside, then reported that United are also on the verge of pulling out. Talksport seemed to validate that report soon after, claiming that United chairman Ed Woodward has resigned on the back of the backlash against the Super League project. Miguel Delaney then dropped a bombshell of his own, claiming that Juventus chief Andrea Agnelli is resigning and Florentino himself, the most untouchable man in Spanish football a week ago, is under immense pressure, only for James Horncastle to refute that idea by claiming Juventus have denied Agnelli’s resignation.