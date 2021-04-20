Joan Laporta reportedly won’t ratify Barcelona’s entry into the European Super League without members’ approval

The European Super League was boldly announced on Sunday, with Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Milan, Arsenal, Chelsea, Inter, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United the founding members. Florentino Perez, recently re-elected president of Madrid, was slated as being in line to serve as the first president.

It's not just the English teams rapidly pulling out… senior sources at Atletico Madrid tell me they are OUT, too. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) April 20, 2021

The format of the competition was supposed to be made up of 20 clubs, with 15 founding clubs and an additional five clubs that qualify annually based on the previous season’s performance. All games were set to be played midweek, with each club continuing to compete in their national leagues to preserve the traditional calendar. The season was slated to begin in August, with home and away matches played.

El @FCBarcelona no entrarà a la Súperlliga si no ho aprova l’Assemblea de socis. Així ho va fer constar @JoanLaportaFCB en el document fundacional del nou gran projecte europeu de futbol. Més info, al TNVespre, de @tv3cat. — Xavi Torres (@xavitorresll) April 20, 2021

The idea, however, seemed to be in serious jeopardy as of Tuesday evening. The first dominoes to fall were Chelsea and City, who reportedly were on the verge of pulling out of the Super League project. Ben Jacobs then reported that Atletico were on the verge of pulling out themselves, while Xavi Torres reported that Joan Laporta won’t ratify Barcelona’s membership into the Super League unless it’s ratified by their members.