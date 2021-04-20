Injury hit Real Madrid name just two senior midfielders in squad to face Getafe

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has named his 19-man squad to face Getafe in La Liga action tomorrow night with just two senior midfielders included in it.

Zidane is facing an ever growing injury crisis at the club with key stars including Sergio Ramos, Lucas Vazquez, Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde and Eden Hazard all ruled out though injury.

That dearth of options available to Zidane has disrupted his plans, but the returning Casemiro is back, alongside Isco, with Luka Modric rested for this game.

B team stars Victor Chust, Sergio Arribas, Antonio Blanco and Miguel Gutierrez has all been called up.

Raphael Varane, Dani Carvajal and Nacho Fernandez are included, in a boost to Zidane’s defensive options, but he will need to shuffle his pack once again at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

POSSIBLE REAL MADRID STARTING XI V CADIZ

Courtois; Varane, Nacho, Mendy; Odriozola, Casemiro, Isco, Marcelo; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius