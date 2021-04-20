Gary Lineker mocks Florentino Perez over European Super League plans

Former Barcelona striker Gary Lineker has mocked Real Madrid president Florentino Perez over his statement on the new European Super League (ESL).

Perez has been confirmed as the inaugural ESL president following the decision of 12 major European clubs to form a breakaway league.

The 74-year old braved the wrath of football fans from across Europe in a controversial interview last night in which he claimed the change was needed to save football from economic meltdown.

He also advocated dramatic changes including shortening the length of matches in order to engage with younger audiences, and Lineker has reacted with a tongue-in-cheek Twitter response.

Great idea. Let’s go with 5 minutes each way and a 45 minute halftime for commercials. This fella 🤮 https://t.co/oVRC10dpwk — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) April 20, 2021

Lineker also called on his former club Barcelona to withdraw their plans to join the club as football unites in their opposition to the league.

Come on @FCBarcelona, you’re so much better than this. This is not what you’re about. You’re Més Que Un Club. Prove that’s still true. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) April 20, 2021

UEFA are expected to meet today to discuss their response to the plans, and to Perez’s comments, with the potential for immediate bans being imposed in this season’s Champions League and Europa League.