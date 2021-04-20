Barcelona open to Riqui Puig loan move in 2021

Barcelona could send highly rated midfield star Riqui Puig out on loan for the 2021/22 La Liga season.

The Spanish U21 is highly regarded as a future first team star at the Camp Nou after rising through the ranks of the the club’s famous La Masia academy.

However, he has found first team minutes hard to come by under Ronald Koeman this season with just two league starts.

According to reports from Diario Sport, the 21-year old declined the option to leave on loan during the January transfer window, but he could be open to the idea this summer.

Both Koeman and Barcelona are not interested in selling Puig at this stage but both parties feel he would benefit from a loan period away from Catalonia.

If Puig is made available for loan in the coming months there is likely to be major interest in him from across the biggest leagues in European football.