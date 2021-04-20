Atletico Madrid Barcelona

Andrea Agnelli reportedly resigning as Juventus chief with Florentino Perez coming under immense pressure

The European Super League was boldly announced on Sunday, with Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Milan, Arsenal, Chelsea, Inter, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United the founding members. Florentino Perez, recently re-elected president of Madrid, was slated as being in line to serve as the first president.

The idea, however, seemed to be in serious jeopardy as of Tuesday evening. The first dominoes to fall were Chelsea and City, who reportedly were close to pulling out of the Super League project. Ben Jacobs then reported that Atletico were on the verge of pulling out, while Xavi Torres reported that Joan Laporta won’t ratify Barcelona’s membership into the Super League unless it’s approved by their members.

Leah Smith, as carried by Caught Offside, then reported that United are also on the verge of pulling out. Talksport seemed to validate that report soon after, claiming that United chairman Ed Woodward has resigned on the back of the backlash against the Super League project. Miguel Delaney then dropped a bombshell of his own, claiming that Juventus chief Andrea Agnelli is resigning and Florentino himself, the most untouchable man in Spanish football a week ago, is under immense pressure.

Posted by

Tags Atletico Madrid Barcelona Florentino Perez Joan Laporta La Liga Real Madrid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.