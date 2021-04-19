UEFA reportedly confirm they’ll ban European Super League players from representing their national teams

European football is reacting to the news that 12 of Europe’s biggest clubs are planning on forming a breakaway European Super League. Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Milan, Arsenal, Chelsea, Inter, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are the founding members. Florentino Perez will serve as the first president.

Fabrizio Romano reported on Monday, however, that UEFA’s president, Aleksander Ceferin confirmed that players who compete in the European Super League will be banned from playing in the World Cup and the European Championships, and won’t be allowed to play for their national teams. It’s the first definite response from UEFA to the idea of the Super League, the first example of concrete action.

The proposed competition will be made up of 20 clubs, with 15 founding members and an additional five clubs that qualify annually based on the previous season’s performance. All games will be played midweek, with each club continuing to compete in their respective national leagues and preserving the traditional calendar. The season will begin in August.