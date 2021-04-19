Tottenham Hotspur sack ex-Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur have sacked former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho according to Marca. The decision comes after their 2-2 draw with Everton on Friday evening, a result that left Tottenham seventh in the Premier League, five points behind fourth-placed West Ham United. Ryan Mason has taken over until a replacement is found.

The Club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 19, 2021

Mourinho has proved unable to end Tottenham’s title drought, although he has been sacked days before he was due to lead the North London club in the final of the Carabao Cup against Manchester City this Sunday, a game in which he would have come up against his old sparring partner in La Liga, former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola. The news comes in a chaotic day in European football, with the furore over the European Super League, a project Tottenham will be involved in, taking centre-stage.

Tottenham started the season well, but have fallen off in recent weeks and months as well as suffering an embarrassing exit from the Europa League at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb. They look unlikely to make next season’s Champions League as things stand. The club announced that alongside Mourinho his coaching staff of Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have also all left the club.