Spanish football morning headlines: European Super League born, PSG and the Bundesliga reject becoming founding members, Laporta eats with Messi

Spanish football morning headlines for April 19th

European Super League born with Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid as founding members

The European Super League has been born according to Marca, with Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Milan, Arsenal, Chelsea, Inter, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United as the founding members. Florentino Perez, recently re-elected president of Madrid, will serve as the first president of the Super League.

The keys to PSG and the Bundesliga’s rejection of the European Super League

12 of Europe’s biggest clubs announcing that they’ve agreed to form a new competition, the European Super League, according to Diario AS. The 12 clubs have announced themselves as founding members, but two clubs notable in their absence were Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, who’ve declined becoming founding members.

Joan Laporta and Lionel Messi eat together to discuss future

Shortly after Joan Laporta took office as president of Barcelona on March 17th, he and his captain, Lionel Messi, ate lunch together to discuss his future and the future of the club according to Mundo Deportivo. Laporta’s desire to retain Messi’s services beyond the expiration of his contract this summer has been one of the cornerstones of his campaign, and he’s been cogniscent of putting together a more attractive package for the Argentine than rivals who covet his signature, especially Paris Saint-Germain.

