Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid announce European Super League move

La Liga‘s three biggest clubs Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have announced their intention to join the European Super League.

Twelve of Europe’s biggest clubs have sensationally confirmed their intentions to create a new midweek pan-European competition governed by each of its 12 ‘founding members’.

The new competition will serve as a controversial rival to the current UEFA Champions League with the decision provoking outrage across Europe.

According to reports from Sky Sports, the Spanish trio will be joined by nine other teams, based in England and Italy, if plans go ahead to formulate the new league.

UEFA have moved swiftly to condemn the move with the threat of expulsion from all UEFA club and international competitions for any clubs and players who compete in it.

Despite the ambitious plans, certain European powerhouses have declined to join at this stage, with Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund rejecting the project as it stands.