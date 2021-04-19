Raphael Varane returns to training ahead of Cadiz tie

Real Madrid will be boosted by the return to action of key defender Raphael Varane for their midweek La Liga trip to Cadiz.

The French international has missed Los Blancos last four games in all competitions, including both legs of their Champions League win over Liverpool, after testing positive for Covid-19.

However, as per reports from Marca, the centre back has now returned to full training and will be included to play some part against Alvaro Cervera’s side.

But despite the positive news on Varane, boss Zinedine Zidane faces ongoing injury issues elsewhere in his squad.

Eden Hazard did not feature in today’s training session and the Belgian playmaker is unlikely to be risked against Cadiz but Casemiro and Nacho Fernandez are both back in contention after missing the disappointing 0-0 draw at Getafe through suspension.

POSSIBLE REAL MADRID STARTING XI V CADIZ

Courtois; Odriozola, Varane, Nacho, Mendy; Kroos, Modric, Isco; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius