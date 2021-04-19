No progress on Ousmane Dembele’s Barcelona contract talks

Ousmane Dembele‘s reported contract extension talks with Barcelona have reportedly stalled as per reports from Diario Sport.

The French international has impressed as a regular starting option for Ronald Koeman so far this season as they aim to push for a domestic La Liga and Copa del Rey double in 2021.

However, his current contract is set to expire at the end of the 2021/22 season, with no progress on negotiations on a new deal.

But despite the current impasse between both parties, Dembele and his representatives are expected to sit down with the club after this summer’s rearranged European Championships.

Despite rumoured interested from Manchester United in bringing the former Borussia Dortmund winger to Old Trafford he now looks to have turned a corner in Catalonia.

If Dembele does agree new terms at the Camp Nou the club are likely to include a new release clause into his deal estimated at €120m.