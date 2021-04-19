Jorge and Lionel Messi expecting contract renewal negotiations with Joan Laporta to be conducted with discretion and confidentiality

Jorge Messi arrived in Barcelona last Sunday according to Mundo Deportivo, with the apparent ambition of negotiating with president Joan Laporta the potential renewal of his son Lionel Messi’s contract with the Catalan club. There’s understood to be no rush from either party to kick off formal discussions, with the ambition being to take things calmly, operating with discretion and confidentiality, like Messi’s previous renewals.

Jorge intends to travel to Italy to tie up some personal commitments before returning to address the situation. Barcelona are waiting to have the final results of the audit they’ve conducted, something expected soon. Once they have that done, they’ll be able to make a specific offer to Messi. The Argentine and his team know that Laporta will do everything he can to retain Messi’s services. Securing his renewal would be a big win for Laporta, something he’ll look to follow up with a big signing like that of Erling Haaland’s.

Messi is said to be prioritising a sporting project, aware that financially the club are in a tough spot give the fallout from covid-19. His camp appreciate the cordiality between both parties, but will negotiate seriously and confidentially when discussions gather pace. One thing that won’t happen is a repeat of last summer’s drama, one played out in the media in the aftermath of the infamous burofax. Confidentiality is the name of the game.