Florentino Perez speaks out on Real Madrid’s European Super League move

Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez has spoken for the first time after Los Blancos confirmed their intention to join a European Super League.

Twelve clubs from across Europe have indicated their intention to create and join a new breakaway European league governed by it’s members, including fellow La Liga giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Perez has been confirmed as the president of the new league, which is yet to confirm a planned start date.

The move has been met with a widespread backlash from across football, with UEFA already threatening to suspend clubs from competitions if the join the league, but Perez believes the decision is the correct move.

“We are going to help football at all levels to take its rightful place in the world,” as per reports from Marca.

“Football is the only global sport in the world with more than four billion fans and it is our responsibility as a big club to respond to the wishes of the fans.”

Each of the 12 clubs involved involved the plans have confirmed their collective withdrawal from the European Club Association ahead of the next stage of formulating the league.

La Liga are yet to comment on the situation, however, league president Javier Tebas is expected to lead the organisation’s opposition to it after previously voicing his disagreement with the concept.