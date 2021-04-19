European Super League born with Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid as founding members

The European Super League has been born according to Marca, with Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Milan, Arsenal, Chelsea, Inter, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United as the founding members. Florentino Perez, recently re-elected president of Madrid, will serve as the first president of the Super League.

The format of the competition will be made up of 20 clubs, with 15 founding clubs and an additional five clubs that qualify annually based on the previous season’s performance. All games will be played midweek, with each club continuing to compete in their respective national leagues and preserving the traditional calendar. The season will begin in August, divided into two groups of ten, with round-trip matches played.

The idea of the tournament is to drive significantly higher economic growth that will enable the clubs to support European football through a long-term commitment that contributes to solidarity growth in line with the income generated from the new league. These solidarity payments will exceed those currently generated in Europe, expected to exceed €10bn over the club’s commitment period. In exchange for their participation, each of the founding clubs will receive a one-time payment of €3.5bn dedicated solely to undertaking infrastructure investment plans and offsetting the impact of covid-19.