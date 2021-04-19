La Liga News

Bayern Munich could challenge Real Madrid for Rennes star Eduardo Camavinga

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich could possibly battle Real Madrid for Rennes highly-rated midfield star Eduardo Camavinga.

Los Blancos have been heavily linked with a move for the French international after eye catching pair of seasons from him with the Ligue 1 side.

After being frustrated in their efforts to sign him at the start of the 2020/21 season, with Rennes determined to hold onto their key man, Zinedine Zidane is expected to reignite his interest.

Despite his current contract ending in 12 months time, with no plans to sign an extension, Rennes will demand a minimum of €55m for him compared to their previous asking price of €70m from 2020.

But according to reports from Diario AS, Bayern have now signalled their intent to sign him, as they look for an alternative to Borussia Monchengladbach schemer Florian Neuhaus.

With David Alaba set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer in the coming months, Bayern will be on the hunt for a midfield replacement.

 

Bayern Munich Eduardo Camavinga Rennes

