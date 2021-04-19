Barcelona outcast Samuel Umtiti linked with shock Russian switch

Barcelona‘s Samuel Umtiti has been linked with a summer exit from the Camp Nou with Zenit Saint Petersburg rumoured to be tracking him.

Umtiti has continued to struggle with injuries again this season with just five La Liga starts in 2020/21 for Ronald Koeman‘s side.

Oscar Mingueza and Ronald Araujo have both moved ahead of him in the pecking order in recent months and Koeman is rumoured to be open to a sale ahead of next season.

The former Lyon defender is under contract at the Camp Nou until 2023 but given Barcelona’s willingness to sell him, means they could accept a fee of around €8m.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, the Russian club have already reached out over a potential move, amid previous interest in Umtiti from clubs in the English Premier League.

If Umtiti does move on in the coming months, Koeman is likely to press ahead with his plans to sign Eric Garcia on a free transfer from Manchester City.