Zinedine Zidane: Real Madrid will always fight on

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has insisted his team will keep on fighting in their push for titles in 2020/21.

Los Blancos missed out on the chance to close the gap on La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid after slipping to a disappointing 0-0 draw against Getafe this weekend.

That result leaves them three points behind their city rivals as the season enters its final stage with Zidane battling against an expanding injury list in the Spanish capital.

However, despite previously stating his team have reached their physical limit this season, the Frenchman has coming out firing by claiming his players must pick themselves up and fight on.

“We are going to continue and get out of this situation,” he told a post match interview with Marca.

“We have no limits and we are going to continue fighting until the end of the season.

“We have to rest well and move forward.”

Zidane’s side remain on course for a potential La Liga and Champions League double in the weeks ahead but they face a real challenge from all angles.

Barcelona and Atletico will push them all the way in the league title race and they face the daunting prospect of either Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final if they can get past Chelsea in the last four.